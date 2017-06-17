These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Olympian and Union Catholic (NJ) senior Sydney McLaughlin is nearing the end of her high school career but she put an exclamation mark on her dominance with a 49.85 second split for her leg of the the Swedish Relay, which took her team from sixth to first.

It was announced at the meet that it was believed to be the fastest 400 meter split ever by a high school girl. The split came from the meet timer's fully automatic time system.

The Swedish Relay consists of 100, 200, 300 and 400 meter legs.

McLaughlin split 50.37 at the Penn Relays in April and owns an open 400 meter personal best of 51.87 from last season. She is committed to running and hurdling at the University of Kentucky next year.