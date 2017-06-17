Olympics

Watch: Sydney McLaughlin runs fastest-ever 400m split by high schooler

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Olympian and Union Catholic (NJ) senior Sydney McLaughlin is nearing the end of her high school career but she put an exclamation mark on her dominance with a 49.85 second split for her leg of the the Swedish Relay, which took her team from sixth to first.

It was announced at the meet that it was believed to be the fastest 400 meter split ever by a high school girl. The split came from the meet timer's fully automatic time system.

The Swedish Relay consists of 100, 200, 300 and 400 meter legs.

Watch McLaughlin blow away the competition below:

The full race is available on RunnerSpace.

McLaughlin split 50.37 at the Penn Relays in April and owns an open 400 meter personal best of 51.87 from last season. She is committed to running and hurdling at the University of Kentucky next year.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters