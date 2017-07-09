Olympics

Watch: Jamaica's Elaine Thompson runs 10.94 for 100 meters in trainers

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson won gold in the 100 meters at last summer's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and proved that she is the favorite for this summer's IAAF World Championships with a 10.94 victory into a 1.4m/s headwind while wearing trainers at Sunday's London Diamond League meet.

"The spikes I have I'm not confident with and hurt my Achilles so I’m running in flats," Thompson told Reuters.

Last summer, Thompson won gold in the 100 meters and 200 meters. She took silver in the 200 meters at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.

Watch Thompson win the London Diamond League race below:

Thompson currently leads the world with her season's best of 10.71 at the Jamaican national championships last month.

The world championships begin on Aug. 4 in London.

