Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson donated $2,0000 to the Turbo Track Club of Baltimore, Maryland to help a group of four young girls cover travel expenses for the upcoming USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships later this month.

Johnson responded to a tweet from Tariq Touré asking for help and then made a very generous donation on the club's GoFundMe page. Johnson responded with "You good now, I'll see y'all at Junior Olympics in Kansas. Good luck from @BabyChaiel_85 & myself, I love you guys."

Johnson's 12-year-old daughter, Chai'el, has garnered national attention for her success at the National Junior Olympics in 2016 and 2016. She has run 2:18 for 800 meters.

Watch Johnson's daughter race below:

USA Track and Field expects nearly 10,000 athletes will compete at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas for the championship.