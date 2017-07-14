Olympics

Ryan Lochte cleared of all charges from 2016 incident in Rio de Janeiro

0:49 | Olympics
Ryan Lochte had suicidal thoughts following Rio Olympics
Khadrice Rollins
20 minutes ago

A Brazilian appeals court ruled Thursday that Ryan Lochte had not broken the law by exaggerating about what happened during the gas station incident from the 2016 Olympics, according to USA Today Sports.

Lochte was charged with falsely communicating a crime because of an interview he did with NBC in which he said he and three other members of the United States swim team were robbed at gun point at a gas station while returning to the Olympic Village.

The court decided that Lochte had not broken the law because Rio police instigated the investigation, not Lochte, according to USA Today Sports. They add that the decision has not been published yet and prosecutors will have 15 days to appeal the ruling.

Extra Mustard
Michael Phelps is going to race a shark

In the interview, Lochte said he had a gun put to his forehead and he and fellow swimmers Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and Jimmy Feigen were robbed at a Shell gas station. The Rio police held a news conference a few days later and said the swimmers had vandalized the restroom in the service station.

An investigation by USA Today Sports found Lochte had exaggerated the incident, but the base of his story was true.

Lochte, 32, is expected to compete in the 2020 Olympics. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters