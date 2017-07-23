Olympics

Watch: Michael Phelps loses to shark in epic race

More Sports
Michael Phelps will race a great white shark on July 23rd
Chris Chavez
Sunday July 23rd, 2017

Olympic legend Michael Phelps lost his race against a great white shark to kick off Discovery Channel's Shark Week festivities. He fell to the impressive animal by 2.0 seconds. 

Phelps and the shark swam 100 meters in the same open water but the race did not take place at the same time. The Discovery Channel team calculated a great white's speed over that distance prior to Phelps' race, and superimposed the footage of the shark as Phelps swam in freezing cold waters.

Watch the video below:

Phelps has 28 Olympic medals but he was no contest for a great white, which can be clocked at about 25 miles per hour while swimming. 

Phelps will also make an appearance on the network's "Shark School with Michael Phelps” on July 30.

Now let's watch Usain Bolt vs. a cheetah.

