Watch: Katie Ledecky Loses 200m Freestyle At World Championships

Katie Ledecky suffered her first individual world championships loss as she tied for second in the 200 meter freestyle at the world championships in Budapest.

The loss ended Ledecky's bid to win six gold medals. Missy Franklin won six gold medals at the 2013 world championships.

This also marks the first time that Ledecky has not won in 14 individual finals at a major international meet.

MEDAGLIA D'ORO! MEDAGLIA D'ORO!

🇮🇹🥇🎓

Federica Pellegrini vince i 200 stile ai Mondiali di Budapest

FEDE SEI DIVINA 🏊😍#FinaBudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/JydRWZuVUt — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) July 26, 2017

The race was won by Federica Pellegrini of Italy in 1:54.73. Ledecky tied Emma McKeon of Australia for silver in 1:55.18.

Ledecky will look to rebound in the 4x200m freestyle relay on Thursday. She will also compete in the 800 meter freestyle.

Ledeck has 12 world championship gold medals after winning the 1,500 meter freestyle in 15:31.82 on Wednesday. She is the first woman to win 12 gold medals at worlds.