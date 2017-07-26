Olympics

Watch: Katie Ledecky Loses 200m Freestyle At World Championships

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Katie Ledecky suffered her first individual world championships loss as she tied for second in the 200 meter freestyle at the world championships in Budapest.

The loss ended Ledecky's bid to win six gold medals. Missy Franklin won six gold medals at the 2013 world championships.

This also marks the first time that Ledecky has not won in 14 individual finals at a major international meet. 

The race was won by Federica Pellegrini of Italy in 1:54.73. Ledecky tied Emma McKeon of Australia for silver in 1:55.18.

Ledecky will look to rebound in the 4x200m freestyle relay on Thursday. She will also compete in the 800 meter freestyle.

Ledeck has 12 world championship gold medals after winning the 1,500 meter freestyle in 15:31.82 on Wednesday. She is the first woman to win 12 gold medals at worlds.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters