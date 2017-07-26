These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The International Association of Athletics Federation, track and field's governing body, announced that 11 athletes and five relay teams across 11 events will receive reallocated medals from previous world championships as a result of anti-doping rule violations by other athletes. Ceremonies will be held at the Olympic Stadium in London during the upcoming world championships.

"I’m delighted that the athletes are properly honored for their achievements and what better way than in front of passionate athletics fans at a major championship," IAAF president Sebastian Coe said in a statement. "For those receiving gold medals their moment in London will be all the more special as they will hear their national anthem played. Whatever their nationality clean athletes worldwide will celebrate with them."

Among the athletes receiving medals are U.S. distance runner Kara Goucher and sprinter Francena McCorory. Goucher will be promoted from bronze to silver in the women's 10,000 meters from the 2007 world championships in Osaka after Turkey's Elvan Abeylegesse tested positive ahead of her. Great Britain's Jo Pavey will receive Goucher's bronze medal after she finished fourth in that same race.

“This is every clean athlete’s dream—that people get caught no matter how long after the fact,” Goucher told SI in 2015 when informed of the possible medal upgrade.

McCorory will receive a bronze medal in the women's 400 meters from the 2011 world championships in Daegu after bronze medalist Anastasia Kapachinskaya of Russia was disqualified due to a PED offense. She also owns two Olympic gold medals from the 2012 and 2016 4x400-meter relays.

The U.S. will also get promoted from silver to fold in the women's 4x400-meter relay from the 2013 world championships in Moscow after the Russian team that won gold was disqualified. That relay was comprised of Jessica Beard, Natasha Hastings, Ashley Spencer and McCorory.

A gold medal will also be reallocated to Jessica Ennis in the women's heptathlon. Ennis won gold in the event at the 2012 Olympics and will get to her hear her national anthem at the same stadium five years later.

Below is a full list of the medal upgrades:

4x400m Women – Berlin 2009

GBR (promoted from 4th to Bronze)

Lee McConnell

Christine Ohuruogu

Vicki Barr

Nicole Sanders