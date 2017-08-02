Olympics

Report: Italian Bodybuilder Tests Positive For 14 Substances

Italian bodybuilder Giuseppe Ippolito has tested positive for 14-banned substances after competing at the Italian Federation of Bodybuilding Championships in Roe, according to the Sports Integrity Initiative and Italy's national anti-doping agency.

Ippolito tested positive for Canrenone, Drostanolone, Methandienone metabolite, Boldenone, Trenbolone metabolite, Stanozolol metabolite, Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone metabolite, Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, Selegiline and its metabolite, 19-noretiocholanolone, 19-norandrosterone, non-endogenous testosterone and testosterone metabolites.

It is believed that the "record" for the most substances tested positive for is held by Italian bodybuilder Claudio Stella, who had 20 substances in his system while competing at the North Italian Bodybuilding Championships last year.

Last summer, rugby player Davide Vasta tested positive for 11 banned substances. 

