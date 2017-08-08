These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Nearly 30 athletes competing in the World Track and Field Championships in London have been stricken with what health officials call a vomiting bug.

Public Health England confirmed that the athletes have norovirus, which can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, malaise and muscle pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Athletes from Germany and Canada were among those who stayed at the Tower Hotel in London who got sick last week.

"There have been a number of cases reported by team members residing within one of the official team hotels," A Local Organising Committee (LOC) statement said, according to the BBC.

"Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff. In addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained. As a result, further advice and guidelines have been issued to team doctors and support staff."

Isaac Makwala from Botswana had to withdrew from the 200 meters heats after vomiting. He says he will be running in the 400 meter heats.

Ireland's Thomas Barr also had to withdraw from the 400 meter hurdles semi-final.

The Norovirus also struck England late last year, with officials saying it was the worst outbreak in five years.