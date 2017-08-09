Allyson Felix tied Jamaica's Usain Bolt and Merlene Ottey for the most-ever medals at the track and field world championships with her bronze medal in Wednesday night's 400 meter final in London. It is her 14th world championship medal.

Phyllis Francis of the United States won the race in a stunning 49.92 seconds. It is the New York City native's first-ever individual medal at the world championships.

The final was a highly anticipated rematch of last summer's Olympic final in which Miller-Uibo dove at the finish line and just barely edged out Felix for the gold medal. Miller-Uibo tied up badly in the final 50 meters and was passed by Bahrain's Salwa Eid Nasser and Felix. Nasser held on for silver in 50.06. Felix was third in 50.08.

Oddsmakers in the UK reportedly had Francis at 40–1 odds to win the final.

Watch the closing stages of the race below:

Holy wow that last 30 minutes was bananas. Phyllis Francis ftw after Miller-Uibo falters in the final steps. pic.twitter.com/e11DNHtzTP — Liam Boylan-Pett (@liam_bp) August 9, 2017

In addition to her world championship medal haul, Felix also owns six Olympic gold medals and three Olympic silver medals.

Felix, 31, is also expected to be a part of the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams.

Bolt added his 14th medal with his bronze medal finish in the men's 100 meter final but could add one more in the 4x100-meter relay. This is Bolt's final world championships as he intends to retire at its conclusion.

Below is a list of Felix's world championship accomplishments:

Gold Medals

2005: 200 meters

2007: 200 meters, 4x100-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay

2009: 200 meters, 4x400-meter relay

2011: 4x100-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay

2015: 400 meters

Silver medals

2011: 400 meters

2015: 4x100-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay

Bronze medals

2011: 200 meters

2017: 400 meters