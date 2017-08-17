Olympic champion and world record holder Usain Bolt revealed that he tore his left hamstring in the final race of his career during the 4x100-meter relay at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.

Bolt pulled up in closing stages of the anchor leg of the relay. He fell to the ground before getting back up and walking across the finish line. After the race, many of his Jamaican teammates blamed the cold weather and several delays during their warm-up before they finally took to the track.

On Thursday, Bolt took to Twitter to share a photo of his injury and addressed those who did not believe that he was injured. Bolt deleted the tweets shortly after posting them.

"Sadly I have a tear of the proximal myotendinous junction of biceps femoris in my left hamstring with partial retraction. 3 months rehab."

"I don't usually release my medical report to the public but sadly I have sat and listened to people questioning if I was really injured," he added on Twitter before removing the posts. "I have never been one to cheat my fans in anyway & my entire desire at the championship was run one last time for my fans. Thanks for the continued support my fans and I rest, heal and move onto the next chapter of my life #Love&LoveAlone"

Watch the injury below:

Bolt retires with 14 world championship medals, which is the most-ever by a male track and field athlete. In London, he won a bronze medal in the men's 100 meters after finishing third behind USA's Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.