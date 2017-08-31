Olympics

Simone Biles Helps Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts In Hometown Houston

Athletes and Teams Working to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles took time on Thursday morning to help out with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in her hometown of Houston.

“I feel like Houston is one of the strongest cities in the world,” Biles told Good Morning America. “It is amazing to see everyone giving back. Even people that have lost everything in this storm, they’re even coming and volunteering so that’s super exciting to see.”

Biles was helping distribute supplies at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas.

Biles was at her home in the Houston area during the storm. On Thursday, she tweeted: "we still need your help - (clothes,food,blood) everything counts. donate donate donate"

