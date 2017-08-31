Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles took time on Thursday morning to help out with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in her hometown of Houston.

“I feel like Houston is one of the strongest cities in the world,” Biles told Good Morning America. “It is amazing to see everyone giving back. Even people that have lost everything in this storm, they’re even coming and volunteering so that’s super exciting to see.”

Biles was helping distribute supplies at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas.

Watch Biles below:

American heroes working in Houston stopped to take a pic with American Gold Medalist Champion Simone Biles. Thanks for the support. #united pic.twitter.com/3NfjMmCE0D — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) August 31, 2017

absolutely moved how our communities are coming together & helping ❤️ #HoustonStrong — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 29, 2017

Biles was at her home in the Houston area during the storm. On Thursday, she tweeted: "we still need your help - (clothes,food,blood) everything counts. donate donate donate"