This story first appeared on People.com by Aurelie Corinthios

The 2018 Miss America judges panel is complete!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Tara Lipinski has been tapped as the seventh and final judge when the 97th annual competition returns Sept. 10.

Rounding out the current panel are actress and author Molly Sims, who once hosted MTV’s House of Style; TV/radio host and recent brain-tumor survivor Maria Menounos, who was crowned Miss Massachusetts Teen USA in 1996; and 2014’s Miss America winner Nina Davuluri, who was the first winner of Indian heritage and is now an advocate for human rights.

PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle has also been announced as one of this year’s judges, joining singer (and former American Idol winner) Jordin Sparks, along with country star Thomas Rhett.

“I am so honored to be a judge at the Miss America Competition this year,” former Olympic figure skater Lipinski, 25, tells PEOPLE. “I love that the Miss America Organization empowers women to follow their dreams. I’m excited to see this year’s group of talented and driven young women and hear about the platforms they represent.”

And the winner won’t just be picked for looks alone — the Miss America competition is different from others in that there is a talent portion, and the winner receives a full college scholarship. Judges will evaluate performances in lifestyle and fitness, evening wear, talent, interview and on-stage questions.

Miss America will be hosted by Chris Harrison and co-hosted by ESPN’s Sage Steele.

The 2018 Miss America competition will air live from Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.