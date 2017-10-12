Coach Cleared of Administering EPO to Banned Kenyan Marathoner Rita Jeptoo

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The coach of banned marathoner Rita Jeptoo was acquitted in a Kenyan court of charges that he helped her dope.

By Associated Press
October 12, 2017

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The former coach of banned marathon runner Rita Jeptoo was acquitted Thursday in a Kenyan court of charges that he helped administer the blood-booster EPO to her.

Italian national Claudio Berardelli was cleared of charges of conspiring to harm Jeptoo's career by administering a banned substance. Daniel Cheribo Kiplangat, an assistant coach who worked with Berardelli, and pharmacist Stephen Kiplagat Tanui were also cleared of the charges in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Kiplagat, however, was found guilty on other charges of operating a pharmacy without proper certification.

The three men were arrested and released on bail more than a year ago.

Jeptoo, a three-time Boston Marathon and two-time Chicago Marathon winner, tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition test in September 2014, just before she was due to claim a $500,000 prize as the top marathon runner in the world.

Her case was the highest profile of dozens of Kenyan doping scandals in the years following the 2012 London Olympics. Jeptoo was initially banned for two years but the sanction was increased to four years last year.

Kenyan authorities were interested in any role Berardelli may have played in Jeptoo's doping because of the coach's association with other top Kenyan athletes.

But the court ruled that prosecutors failed to prove that Berardelli and his co-accused were responsible for providing and administering the EPO while they were working with Jeptoo.

The three went on trial in Kenya despite a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last year that found Jeptoo received the EPO in an injection or injections from an unnamed doctor and hid her doping from her coaching team.

In his judgment on Thursday, Magistrate Kennedy Kipkurui Cheruiyot quoted that CAS ruling and agreed with the defense that there was no evidence that Berardelli injected Jeptoo with EPO.

Jeptoo's initial ban was doubled last year after CAS ruled there were aggravating circumstances in her case in that she used EPO "as part of a scheme or plan."

Jeptoo had her results from April 17, 2013 annulled, meaning her 2014 victories at the Boston and Chicago marathons were wiped out. Now 36, Jeptoo is banned until October 2018.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters