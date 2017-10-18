Olympic gymnastics gold medalist McKayla Maroney says she was sexually assaulted by a USA gymanstics doctor and was sexually abused for several years starting at age 13.

Maroney shared her story on Twitter and posted under the hashtag #MeToo.

She said that she was sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar, who is facing several sexual assault charges and pled guilty this summer on charges of obtaining and possessing child pornography and destroying computer files to hamper a federal ivestigation.

Nassar is accused of sexually abusing over 140 women and girls.

Maroney said Nassar told her that she was receiving "medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years."

"It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was 'treated,' she said.

"People should know that this is not just happening in Hollywood," Maroney said. "This is happening everywhere. Wherever there is a position of power, there seems to be potential for abuse. I had a dream to go to the Olympics, and the things that I had to endure to get there were unnecessary and disgusting."'