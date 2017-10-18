Figure skating is always one of the most popular events at the Winter Olympics, with plenty of eyeballs from around the globe. Here's the information you need to keep an eye on the action from PyeongChang in 2018.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, figure skating will consist of five distinct competitions: Men's single skating, Women's single skating, pair skating, ice dancing and team event.

Single Skating is comprised of a short program and a free skating program. The individual performance must include jumps, spins, steps, etc.

Pair Skating involves men and women skating in pairs to perform a series of maneuvers including throw jumps, overhead lifts, pair spins and death spirals.

Ice Dance consists of a couple dancing together across the ice, while performing intricate steps keeping beat with the music. Each skater cannot be away from their partner for 5 seconds or longer.

Team Event is a competition similar to a gymnastics team in that all disciplines are contested. A nation assembles its best skaters from each of the above disciplines and competes to earn points for their team.

The Games will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across the networks of NBC Universal. Every Olympic event will be available to stream live and on-demand on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Find the complete schedule for the figure skating event below (times and dates are EST). Medals will be awarded at bolded times.