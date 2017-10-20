Under Armour Signs Syrian Refugee, Olympian Yusra Mardini to Endorsement Deal

Under Armour has signed Syrian refugee and Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini to an endorsement deal.

By Daniel Rapaport
October 20, 2017

Yusra Mardini's incredible story has taken another turn, as the Syrian refugee and Olympic swimmer recently signed an endorsement deal with Under Armour. 

"I shouldn't be alive today," Mardini says in a promotional video released by Under Armour. "I should have been one of the many faceless refugees who died along the way. But I am here. Because I kept moving."

In 2012, Mardini's home was destroyed in the early stages of the Syrian war, prompting her and her sister to make the perilous journey to Europe. A New York Times profile tells her incredible story in detail, but here is the condensed version:

The Mardinis flew from Demascus to Istanbul, Turkey, before they were bused to Izmir. There, they waited four days before boarding a bus headed for the Greek island of Lesbos. But just a few hours into the trip, the boat's engine failed and the vessel began to take on water. Mardini and her sister swam three and a half hours through choppy seas at night while pushing the boat, and they miraculously made it to Lesbos safely. 

Mardini then travelled through Europe and settled at a refugee camp in Berlin. There, a swimming trainer discovered her and she continued her training before learning that the International Olympic Committee was putting together a team for refugees or stateless athletes who would otherwise be prohibited from competing. She received a training scholarship and swam the 100m butterfly in Rio, finishing 41st out of 45 competitors. 

In April, Mardini was named a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters