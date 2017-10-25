25-year-old Trevor Hofbauer made his marathon debut and won the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday in 2:18:06. In the closing meters of the race, Hofbauer pulled over to high-five fans and celebrate his Canadian national title.

Watch him celebrate his title below:

What he maybe didn't realize at the time was that there was a time bonus of $1,250 if he was able to run faster than 2:18:00. Internet sleuths took to messageboards to point out his mistake. It was his first marathon and anyone would be excited in his situation.

A few fans ended up making a GoFundMe to help him make up the money that he could have won and 35 people had raised $2,616 in two days.

"By donating to this campaign, it is our hope that Trevor will never have to tame his enthusiasm to chase a pay day. Don't ever change Trevor."