Video: Lindsey Vonn Uninjured After Scary Crash

Lindsey Vonn had fans holding their breath after a nasty crash at the women’s World Cup season opener at Lake Louise on Friday. Thankfully, and improbably, Vonn walked away uninjured.

Vonn lost control and when hurtling into the barrier fence along the edge of the course. She was evaluated on the mountain and luckily escaped serious injury.

Video of Lindsey Vonn's crash that she walked away from. pic.twitter.com/6PAEFMni85 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) December 1, 2017

Vonn was eventually able to get on her feet and ski down to the bottom of the course.

.@lindseyvonn skied across the finish line under her own power following a crash at the Lake Louise World Cup downhill. pic.twitter.com/ISiQGZ6kyY — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) December 1, 2017

Vonn, 33, had the second-fastest time of any racer during Thursday’s qualifying. She is hoping to qualify for the Olympics in February after missing the 2014 games due to a knee injury. She missed most of last season with a broken arm.