Canadian Gymnastics Coach Charged With Sexual Offenses

Gymnastics Canada’s women’s national team director faces multiple sex-related charges.

By Associated Press
December 16, 2017

Sarnia Police said Dave Brubaker was charged Friday with one count of invitation to sexual touching, three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual exploitation, and three counts of sexual assault.

The statement said Brubaker appeared in court on Friday and was released on bail with a February court date.

Police didn’t give any further details about the allegations and Gymnastics Canada said in a release that a publication ban has been imposed in the case. The Bluewater Gymnastics Club, where Brubaker is the club director, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Brubaker was Canada’s head gymnastics coach at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was the women’s national team director at the 2017 world championships in Montreal in October.

Gymnastics Canada said in a statement that it was troubled by the allegations against Brubaker, who has been placed on administrative leave by the organization.

“Our first priority within Gymnastics Canada is always the safety of our athletes,” said Richard Crepin, chair of Gymnastics Canada’s board of directors. “Sport should be a safe place for everyone, and we’re working hard to ensure that we have the policies and procedures, as well as the education and resources in place, to ensure the safety of all of our participants.”

