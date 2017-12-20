McKayla Maroney Files Lawsuit Against USA Gymnastics Related To Sexual Abuse Allegations

McKayla Maroney says USA Gymnastics made her sign a confidentiality agreement in relation to her sexual abuse allegation against Larry Nassar.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 20, 2017

McKayla Maroney's attorney, John Manly, filed a lawsuit for the Olympic gold medalist against USA Gymnastics in Los Angeles County Superior Court Wednesday in relation to an attempt by the organization to keep Maroney's sexual abuse allegation against former team doctor Larry Nassar away from the public, according to multiple reports.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Maroney signed a confidential $1.25 million settlement agreement in late 2016 so she would not discuss her sexual abuse allegations. The lawsuit wants to invalidate parts of the settlement however, claiming the nondisclosure and non-disparagement clauses are illegal. Manly was not part of the negotiations of the settlement.

In October, Maroney revealed on Twitter that she had been abused by Nassar starting when she was 13. Although this was a violation of the terms of the agreement, Manley said the chances of a countersuit are low, according to ESPN.

In addition to USA Gymnastics, the lawsuit also names the United States Olympic Committee, Nassar and Nassar's full-time employer, Michigan State University, as defendants.

• With Nassar Sentenced to 60 Years, Victims Demand Others Accept Responsibility for Their Roles

In November, Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Lansing, Mich.

