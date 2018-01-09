Nike Releases Team USA’s Medal Stand Collection

The collection is designed to keep athletes warm and dry as all medal ceremonies, except hockey, will be held in open-air arenas.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 09, 2018

Nike released Team USA's medal stand collection Tuesday.

The Nike collection is designed to keep athletes warm and dry as all medal ceremonies, except hockey, will be held in open-air arenas where temperatures are expected to be below freezing. It includes a jacket, pants, boots and gloves. 

Nike

The zip-in, zip-out jacket system has a white waterproof shell and an insulated blue bomber jacket. Both have "United States Olympic Team" patch and an American flag patch. The pants are navy blue and are ankle zips. 

Nike

The collection will be on sale Jan. 15. 

 

