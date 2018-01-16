On Tuesday, 98 women are expected to share their stories of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar as part of his criminal sentencing. The testimonies are expected to take place throughout the week.

Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims as young as six years old. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges. More than 150 women have said they were abused by Nassar, who was the former USA Gymnastics doctor for nearly two decades.

Nassar sat in the witness stand so that the victims could address him directly. For many of the women, this marks the first and possibly only time that they will have the opportunity to speak with him directly.

On Monday, Simone Biles came forward with her own account that she was abused by Nassar. She joins Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney as recent Olympians that said they were abused by him.

Here is what the victims said on Tuesday, according to reporters in the room. Matt Mencarini of the Lansing State Journal, Lauren Gibbons of Michigan Live, Clayton Cummins of WILX News, Kate Wells of Michigan Radio and John Barr of ESPN are among the reporters providing live updates on Twitter.

The stories shared by the women contain graphic details and mature subject matter.

Kyle Stephens

Nassar pleaded guilty to abusing Stephens at his home when she was just six years old. As she began speaking, Nassar looked down and started to cover his eyes.

Stephens said that Nassar exposed himself to her in a dark boiler room. The abuse continued until she was 12 years old and he he would pleasure himself in front of her. She said that he would rub his penis on her bare feet and put his finger in her vagina.

Stephens told Nassar that she told her father about her abuse and he came to believe her before he committed suicide in 2016. Stephens asked the judge to sentence Nassar to jail for 40 to 125 years. Judge Rosemarie Aqulina told Stephens that the system failed her and so many young children. Aquilina asked Stephens if she was seeking restitution. Stephens replied that she does not want any money taken away from Nassar's children.

Jessica Thomashow

Thomashow is 17 years old, and her parents gave consent for her to speak publicly at the sentencing. Thomashow said that she was 12 at the time of Nassar's abuse. "He touched the most innocent places on my body that day." she said. She also added that she did not realize that what she had experienced was sexual assault until she read the story in the Indy Star in September 2016. Thomashow also asked for Nassar to serve a sentence of 40 to 125 years.

Anonymous Victim

The next victim that spoke was a minor and wished to remain anonymous. She was abused when Nassar was allowed to return to work in 2014. The victim said that she and her family extend forgiveness to Nassar. Aquilina tells the third victim that Nassar's story "ends in prison."

Donna Markham, Mother of Chelsea Markham

Donna Markham spoke on behalf of her daughter, who was adopted in 1985. When Chelsea was 10 years old, she fell off the beam and injured her back. The family was referred to Nassar, who lived on the other side of Michigan. Chelsea was 12 years old when she told her mother that Nassar assaulted her during a treatment even as Donna was in the room. Chelsea told her mother that he "put his fingers inside me and they weren't gloved. Mom, he hurt me." Donna told Chelsea's coach, who said he didn't think it was possible because he had known Nassar for years. Donna said that Chelsea never fully recovered from the abuse and got into drugs. Chelsea took her own life in March 2009 at the age of 23.

"Every day, I miss her," Donna Markham said. "I miss her. And it all started with him."

"This was not my fault, it was the fault of Larry Nassar," she added.

Nassar remained seated in the witness stand with his two hands covering his face and looking down. People in the court room were in tears.

Jade Capua

Capua is 17 years old and agreed to publicly tell her story. She said that she and her family traveled from Naperville, Ill., to Michigan to get treatment from Nassar. Capua said that she often thinks about her horrifying experience with Nassar. She learned about the Indy Star report on Nassar from her English teacher and froze when he was referred to as the "Olympic doctor."

Nassar occasionally looked up at Capua during her statement. She said to him, "I am no longer broken by you."

Alexis Moore

Moore was nine years old when she first visited Nassar to treat her for a broken pelvis. Moore said that she was working on forgiveness toward Nassar but "will never forget what you have done."

Nassar wiped away tears during Moore's statement.

Olivia Cowan

Cowan was treated by Nassar 10 years ago. She told Nassar that her whole life has changed since her realization that her treatment was abuse. She is now a mother of two and fears of her daughters getting hurt.

"I will educate my children about monsters like you and pray to God they will never experience pain like this," she said.

Cowan is the first woman at the sentencing that said she believes inaction by Michigan State and USA Gymnastics allowed for Nassar's abuse to take place. Michigan State allowed Nassar to see patients for 16 months while he was under criminal investigation in 2014 and 2015.

"I'd like to take a moment to comment to MSU's board of trustees and President Simon....it sickens me that for 16 months, you allowed children to see Larry Nassar under your guidance, while he was under criminal investigation," Cowan said.

'Where were you when we needed you?" Cowan asked of Michigan State.

Rebecca Mark

Mark was treated by Nassar as a high school freshman in 1999. She was a soccer player at the time. She realized that she was abused after the story on Nassar was revealed by the Indy Star.

Bethany Bauman

Bauman told Nassar that "The fact that I was sexually abused by you is something I'm still trying to wrap my head around."

Bauman asked Aquilina for Nassar to serve full time in prison as suggested by the attorney general because she believes that Nassar would still be abusing others, if he had not been caught. The judge told Bauman that she will honor the plea agreement, which means the lowest amount of prison time that Nassar will receive would be between 25 to 45 years. If she sentenced Nassar to more than 40 years, he could have withdrawn his plea.

Kate Mahon

Mahon said that she initially could not believe the sexual assault allegations against Nassar before realizing that it happened to her. She called Nassar "a master manipulator."

"If Nassar was charged two decades ago, it would of saved many of us from pain," Mahon said.

Danielle Moore

Moore was abused as a teenager. Moore said that she contemplated suicide after being abused by Nassar and that the trauma of her abuse made her feel worthless. Moore received her doctorate degree but did not attend her commencement because she felt that she "didn't deserve the praise." She also resigned from a job due to depression.

"Mr. Nassar, I feel worthless because of what you did to me...I want you to be remorseful. However, I don't believe your'e capable of this kind of empathy," Moore said.

She told Nassar that he would no longer be called a doctor and instead known by his prison number. She says that she will no longer be known as a victim but instead as Dr. Moore.

Aquilina told Moore to turn around and look at the crowd in support of her and the need to feel worthy.

Marion Siebert

Siebert took the podium after initially wanting to have someone read her statement but instead changed her mind.

"I often wonder what the true number of victims is," Sibert said.

Annette Hill

Hill was a divorced mother when she was abused by Nassar while seeking treatment for knee pain. She said that she often has contemplated suicide to "turn off the thoughts of him." She says that she continues to try and be strong for her children. As Hill broke down in tears, the judge told her that with suicide Nassar would win and not to allow that to happen.

Anonymous Victim

The first victim after a short break asked for the cameras to be shut off when she told her story.

Amanda Cormier

Cormier said that Nassar sexually assaulted her when she was 15 years old. She was a soccer player when she sought treatment from Nassar after his wife had recommended him. She was injured at her birthday party and was told by Nassar that she had a severe spinal fracture. Other doctors did not see a fracture and she now believes Nassar's assessment was a way for him to keep her as a patient. She stopped playing soccer under the belief that her body was more fragile than it was. As a result of Nassar's abuse, she said that she felt anxiety with male doctors.

"I don't believe you have changed or truly grasped the pain you have caused," Cormier said.

Jennifer Rood-Bedford

Rood-Bedford saw Nassar as a volleyball player at Michigan State. She mentioned that the team would refer to him as the "crotch doc." She said that Nassar would apply pressure to areas around her vagina but she recalled telling herself, "Don't be a baby" but also remembered "laying there wondering is this okay? This doesn't seem right?!" She remembered being on the table "frozen, still and mortified." She mentioned that Nassar would speak to her in a casual and routine voice as he abused her. Rood-Bedford said that she reported Nassar to an athletic trainer but did not want to proceed with a formal investigation.

"Please know my forgiveness toward you is sincere," she said. "Especially in the light...of the forgiveness that's been granted to me, that I should be called a child of God... What you've done...is not who God intended you to be."

Nassar was crying as she gave her testimony.

Nicole Soos

Soos was a figure skater when she was first abused by Nassar. She was abused by Nassar with family in the room. She said that she has nightmares "night after night" about what he did to her. Soos added that some of her relationships with family members were strained because of Nassar's abuse.

Soos also called out Michigan State for not taking action against Nassar.

