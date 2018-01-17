USA Gymnastics Won't Fine McKayla Maroney If She Speaks Publicly About Alleged Abuse

USA Gymnastics won't fine McKayla Maroney if she speaks out against Larry Nassar

By Scooby Axson
January 17, 2018

USA Gymnastics says it will not seek money from Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney if she decides to publicly about alleged abuse from former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced this week after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault. He is accused of assaulting more than 140 women over the past two decades.

Almost 100 people are expect to speak and share their stories as part of Nassar's entencing phase.

Nassar faces a minimum of 25 to 40 years in prison and has already been sentenced to 60 years on federal child pornography charges.

"USA Gymnastics has not sought and will not seek any money from McKayla Maroney for her brave statements made in describing her victimization and abuse by Larry Nassar, nor for any victim impact statements she wants to make to Larry Nassar at this hearing or at any subsequent hearings related to his sentencing," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "This has been her right and USA Gymnastics encourages McKayla and anyone who has been abused to speak out. USA Gymnastics remains focused on our highest priority — the safety, health and well-being of our athletes and creating a culture that empowers and supports them."

Maroney signed a nondisclosure agreement as part of a confidential $1.25 million settlement in December 2016 saying she would not discuss her sexual abuse allegations.

Last month, Maroney's attorney filed a lawsuit on her behalf against USA Gymnastics accusing the organization of hiding Maroney's sexual abuse allegation against Nassar from the public.

The United States Olympic Committee, Nassar and Nassar's former full-time employer, Michigan State University were also named in the lawsuit as defendants.

Two months before the lawsuit was filed, Maroney revealed on social media that she had been abused by Nassar starting when she was 13.

