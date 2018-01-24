Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar spoke at his sentencing in Lansing, Michigan after 156 women delivered impact statements about his sexual assault and abuse over the past two decades.

Nassar will be sentenced to prison by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in jail for federal child pornography charges. He has pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, Michigan. He will be sentenced for those charges after this case.

"Your words these past several days, your words, have had a significant emotional effect on myself and has shaken me to my core," Nassar said. "I also realize what I'm feeling pales in comparison."

"I will carry you words with me for the rest of my days," he said in conclusion.

After four days of testimony, Nassar accused the judge of conducting a "four-day sentencing media circus" for her own benefit in a letter that was written before his sentencing began. Judge Aquilina said that she will not release the letter to the media. She read parts of it on Wednesday and Nassar wrote that the federal judge went "ballistic" with sentencing him to 60 years in prison.

Nassar wrote in his letter that what he did to the women in these state cases was medical and not sexual. He added that the media convinced the women and girls that they were abused and "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

Nassar also wrote that the he was manipulated by the attorney general into pleading guilty but he wanted to plead no contest. Aquilina asked whether he would like to withdraw his plea. He said no and "I accept my plea." Nassar will not appeal.

Over the past seven days, women have taken the podium in the courtroom to directly address Nassar about how he too advantage of his power as a doctor to abuse and molest them under the guise of medical treatment. The victims and survivors have also spoken out against USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State University of turning a blind eye to Nassar's abuse over the years.

The sentencing can be watched online on Sports Illustrated's Facebook page.