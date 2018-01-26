The remaining 16 members of USA Gymnastics’s board of directors will resign, a spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

The United States Olympic Committee said on Thursday that it was giving the board six days to resign or else the governing body would be decertified. (Decertifying USAG would mean it would no longer be in charge of Olympic and World Championship decisions in gymnastics.)

USAG president Steve Penny resigned in March and three more members of the board resigned earlier this week as dozens more women came forward to say they had been abused by Larry Nassar under USAG’s watch.

“Our position comes from a clear sense that USAG culture needs fundamental rebuilding,” the USOC said in a letter laying out the ultimatum. “Every athlete connected in any way with USAG must feel safe, supported, and encouraged to speak freely about threats to their safety.”