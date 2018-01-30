The governor of Texas ordered the Texas Rangers to look into allegations of sexual assault at Karolyi Ranch, a former U.S. Olympic training facility.

Several gymnasts have made claims that they were abused at the facility, which is located in Walker County, Texas, by Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor.

USA Gymnastics cut ties with Karolyi Ranch, which had been the Training Center for women's gymnastics since 2001. The ranch used to be run by national team coordinator Martha Karolyi and her husband, Bela,

"The public statements made by athletes who previously trained at the Karolyi Ranch are gut-wrenching," Abbott said. "Those athletes, as well as all Texans, deserve to know that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly vetted and the perpetrators and enablers of any such misconduct are brought to justice. The people of Texas demand, and the victims deserve, nothing less."

Abbott added that law enforcement will "comprehensively investigate all potential criminal conduct."

Nassar was sentenced last week to 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault. The assaults took place while he was also employed by Michigan State University.

The 2,000-acre ranch, near Huntsville, Texas, permanently closed it doors last week.

“There is an eerie feeling as soon as you step foot onto the Karolyi Ranch,” gymnast Mattie Larson said during Nassar's sentencing hearing. “It is completely removed from all civilization. In the case of an emergency, the closest hospital is so far away you need to be helicoptered there. To get to the ranch, you must drive up a dirt road and the closest sign of civilization is a high-security prison 30 miles away.”