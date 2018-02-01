The U.S. Olympic Committee did not get involved in USA Gymnastics’ handling of sexual abuse allegations against former team doctor Larry Nassar in 2015, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the report, the then-president of USA Gymnastics told two high-level USOC executives that an investigation uncovered possible criminal behavior by Nassar against Olympic athletes.

The papers cites a phone and email within months of each other in 2015 that provides clearance on what the Olympic Committee knew about the alleged allegations.

USA Gymnastics then-President Steve Penny called USOC Chief Executive Scott Blackmun in July 2015 wanting guidance in the situation, according to the Journal, with Blackmun telling Penny to “do what he had to do."

In an email in September 2015, Penny emailed the committee's security chief and detailed allegations against Nassar.

This contradicts USOC officials saying they did not know that Nassar was being accused of abuse until it was reported in the media nearly a year later.

Nassar was arrested two months later in November 2015 and sentenced to up to 175 years in prison on 10 sexual abuse charges last week.