2018 Winter Olympics: Nordic Combined Guide and Preview or PyeongChang

With the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know about Nordic Combined. 

By Stanley Kay
February 02, 2018

The competition for Nordic Combined takes place over three days at the 2018 Olympics. The normal hill event, including both the ski jump and 10 km, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The large hill event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 20, with the team large hill competition two days later on Thursday, Feb. 22. You can check out a full schedule for Nordic combined, including start times, here

In December, SI published a Rookie’s Guide to Nordic Combined with information about the sport's history, format and structure. You'll also learn about why women don't compete in Nordic Combined—at least for now. I challenge you to read that guide and not want to watch Nordic Combined at this year's Olympics. The competition is going to be a lot of fun. 

Olympics
A Rookie's Guide to Nordic Combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics

In the January 29-February 5 Olympic Preview issue of Sports Illustrated’s magazine, our expert Brian Cazeneuve gave his medal predictions.  Here are his picks for Nordic Combined:

Normal Hill

Gold: Johannes Rydzek, Germany

Silver: Jan Schmid, Norway

Bronze: Jørgen Graabak

Rydzek lost a Sochi medal when he clipped a rival's skis on the last turn. 

Large Hill

Gold: Jan Schmid, Norway

Silver: Johannes Rydzek, Germany

Bronze: Akito Watabe, Japan

Watabe grew up within walking distance of the Nagano Olympic jumping venue. 

Team

Gold: Germany

Silver: Norway

Bronze: Finland 

Norway nipped Germany by 0.3 of a second in Sochi. 

Check out Brian’s medal predictions for all 102 events in the magazine.

