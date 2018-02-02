With the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know about ski jumping.

There are four events, meaning there will be four sets of medals — men's individual normal hill, men's individual large hill, men's team large hill and women's individual normal hill.

Ski jumping takes place on six days of the games. The fun will begin Thursday, Feb. 8 with the men's individual normal hill event and will conclude Monday, Feb. 19 with the men's team large hill event.

The women's individual normal hill event will be Monday, Feb. 12.

The Olympics begin Thursday, Feb. 8 and conclude Sunday, Feb. 25.

In December, Sports Illustrated published a Rookie's Guide to Ski Jumping with information about the background, selection process, rules and format of the sport. Though it sounds simple, it's a detailed event that is mesmerizing to watch: Competitors jump as far as they can from the launching zone to make a stable landing.

You can learn about how the women's individual normal hill event was first competed in the 2014 games or the different terminology for the slopes used for competing.

One of the best parts of the guide is that it explains the different events, but more importantly it breakdowns the detailed scoring process. While it can be hard to keep understand what is happening, this will help you appreciate the intricacies of the sport even more. Plus you can learn how techniques have changed the way ski jumping is competed and just how important a guy named Jan Boklov really is.

In the Jan. 29–Feb. 5 Olympic Preview issue of Sports Illustrated’s magazine, our expert Brian Cazeneuve gave his medal predictions. Here are his picks for figure skating:

MEN

Normal hill

Kamil Stoch, Poland

Stefan Kraft, Austria

Daniel-André Tande, Norway

Stoch won both the normal and large hill events in Sochi.

Large hill

Richard Freitag, Germany

Kamil Stoch, Poland

Andreas Wellinger, Germany

Watch for Japan’s eight-time Olympian Noriaki Kasai, 45.

Team

Germany

Poland

Norway

The U.S. has a single medal (Anders Haugen’s bronze in 1924) in the sport.

WOMEN

Normal hill

Maren Lundby, Norway

Katharina Althaus, Germany

Sara Takanashi, Japan

Takanashi entered Sochi with 15 of 18 wins, but came in fourth.

