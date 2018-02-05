When Is The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Details about the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

By Chris Chavez
February 05, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics will kick off with the Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang's Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. local time. The opening ceremony will air at 6 a.m. ET in the United States.

Olympic enthusiasts can watch the Opening Ceremony live using NBC Olympics' website and the NBC Sports app. There will be a U.S. primetime broadcast at 8 p.m. ET hosted by Katie Couric and Mike Tirico.

At the Opening Ceremony, all athletes will march into the stadium during the Parade of Nations. This year's opening ceremony will celebrate Korean culture with possible K-pop performances with a theme of peace, history and modern culture. North Korea agreed to parade with South Korea under one flag.

The U.S. delegation will be led by Vice President Mike Pence.

