The 2018 Winter Olympics are set to begin this week. South Korea will host the Winter Games for the first time in the country's history.

Elite athletes across the globe have trained months, years and entire careers for this moment. And soon enough, you'll be able to watch them compete on the biggest stage in the world. But if you're craving more Winter Olympics, you don't have to wait until the Pyeongchang Games begin to watch your favorite sports.

Sports Illustrated compiled a list of movies currently available from SI TV that you should binge in advance of the games to enhance your enthusiasm for competitive winter sports. Whether they're more entertaining than the actual Olympics—well, we'll let you decide.

As a reminder, you can sign up now for SI TV and get a free seven-day trial. After that, it's just $4.99 a month for an incredible offering of original Sports Illustrated programming, classic films, documentaries and more.

The Cutting Edge - (1992)

Centered around a young woman who comes from riches, Kate Moseley (played by Moira Kelly) is a world-class figure skater training for the pairs event at the 1992 Winter Olympics. Unfortunately for Kate, her rotten attitude repels any potential partner. Enter Doug Dorsey (played by D.B. Sweeney), former captain of the U.S. Hockey team who retired due to an eye injury. Kate's coach discovers Dorsey working odd jobs to partner his aggressive disdain for figure skating with the condescending demeanor of Moseley as they train for the gold.

The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold - (2006)

Couldn't get enough of the original, right? Jackie Dorsey (played by Christy Carlson Romano) looks to move beyond the shadows cast by her Olympic gold–medalist parents, who are (spoiler alert!) the couple from the original film. This time around though, Jackie Dorsey suffers a devastating injury. Her parents, wanting her to relax, send her on vacation, where she meets Alex Harrison (played by Ross Thomas), a talented but unambitious surfer/skater. After recovering from injury, Dorsey realizes her chances at Olympic Gold is better off pairing with another and enlists the help of Harrison in her quest.

Skiing Everest - (2009)

Mike Marolt, Jim Gile and Olympic cross-country skier John Callahan allow viewers to dive into the world of high-altitude skiing dating back to the 1930s with this documentary. Skiing is a dangerous sport in itself, but the gall it takes to do some from the death zone (altitudes above 26,000 ft) is next level stuff that is for sure a better experience through the screen from the comfort of your own home.