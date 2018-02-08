The Winter Olympics officially kick off Friday, Feb. 9 with the opening ceremony in PyeonChang, South Korea.

But to catch them live, you'll have to be a bit of an early bird — they start at 6 a.m. ET. The ceremony will last about two hours.

If you can't muster waking up that early, don't fret. NBC will air a full broadcast of the ceremony later that night.

With the theme of peace, North and South Korea will walk together under the same flag.

Despite being the official kickoff, there will be curling and ski jumping events the day before.

See how to watch at 6 a.m. ET and in primetime below:

​How to Watch

When: Friday, Feb. 9, 6 a.m. EST for live coverage and at 8 p.m. ET for a produced broadcast of the ceremonies.

TV channel: NBC (For the 8 p.m. broadcast)

Live stream: You can watch live with the NBC Live Stream.