How many athletes are competing at the Olympics?

By Scooby Axson
February 09, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea will feature ‎2,952 athletes from 92 countries around the world.

The athletes will compete for medals in 102 events during the two-week competition, with six countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Kosovo, Ecuador, Eritrea, Nigeria) sending athletes to the Winter Games for the first time.

The United States are sending 242 athletes to the games, by far the most of any country. North Korea and South Korea unified their teams and will be sending 35 athletes to PyeongChang.

The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from competing due to a doping scandal, but are allowing some athletes to compete. They will be under the banner of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).

