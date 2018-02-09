How Close is PyeongChang to the North Korean border?

This year's Winter Olympics take place in PyeongChang, a mountain resort in northeastern South Korea.

The games are quite close to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates South Korea from North Korea, the reclusive nation that has been heavily criticized for human rights violations. PyeongChang is roughly 40 miles from the DMZ and just 183 miles from Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.

Despite the extremely contentious relationship between the two nations—North Korea has threatened nuclear war with South Korea—athletes from the two countries are competing as one team representing Korea. In the opening ceremony, athletes from both North and South Korea marched next to a Korean flag and leaders from the two nations sat next to each other.

North Korean athletes will be participating in the Games, as well.