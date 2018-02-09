How many Americans are competing at the Olympics?

The United States will send 244 athletes to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Team USA is send the largest athlete delegation in Olympic Winter Games history/

The team is comprised of 109 females and 135 males; the oldest athlete on the team is Brian Gionta, a forward on the ice hockey squad. The youngest is 17-year-old Vincent Zhou, who will compete in figure skating.

The athletes will compete in 97 of the 102 madel events at the games.

Team USA has won 96 gold medal in their Winter Olympics history and has won 284 overall.