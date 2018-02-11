As the second day of competition got underway in PyeongChang, medals were handed out in eight more events and ten more countries climbed into the medal count race.

Norway doubled its medal count from the previous day, adding a gold, another silver and two more bronze medals—including a sweep in men's biathalon—to bring the Norwegian total to eight. The Netherlands is not far behind with five medals, while Germany and Canada have four apiece.

The U.S. finally got on the board in comeback fashion in men’s slopestyle. Seventeen-year-old Red Gerard came from the rear of the pack with a nearly perfect final run, and coupled with uncharacteristic falls from the top competitors paved the way for the first-time Olympian to win gold.

German luge favorite Felix Loch failed to medal in PyeongChang, falling to fifth place after a faulty final run to keep him from repeating his Sochi title. Instead, Austria's David Gleirscher took home the gold in a surprising win while American Chris Mazdzer had promising third and fourth runs to secure his place on the podium in a historic second-place finish.

France captured its first gold of the games in women’s moguls. Perrine Lapointe, 19, became the first woman from France to top the podium in the history of the event. She beat out Sochi gold winner Justine Dufour-Lapointe who took second and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva who captured the bronze.

Below is a current tally of the medals and a link to Sports Illustrated's medal tracker.

See Sports Illustrated's complete tracker here.