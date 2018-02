Shaun White is aiming to return to the gold medal stand at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

White won the gold medal in the halfpipe at both Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010. He failed to medal at Sochi 2014.

White has racked up 13 gold medals at the Winter X Games over his career. He also has two gold medals at the regular X Games.

Iouri Podladtchikov of Switzerland won gold in the halfpipe in Sochi.