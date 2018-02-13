Tinder Users Are Changing Location To South Korea To Match With Winter Olympians

Olympians are swiping right a lot from the Olympic Village.

By Chris Chavez
February 13, 2018

Tinder users are reportedly setting their locations to try and match with athletes at the Olympic Village in PyeongChang, according to Tinder data reported by Mashable.

There has been a 1,50% increase in swipers "passporting" to the Olympic Village. Tinder Passport is a feature that allows users to set their location to anywhere in the world to try and match with other people in the area. Tinder has reported a 348% increase in overall usage in the Olympic Villages with a 565% increase in right swipes and 644% increase in matches.

The U.S. has the most users "passporting" into the Olympic Villages. Sweden is second and the United Kingdom rounds out the podium for third. 

Tinder has given all Olympic Village users free access to Tinder Gold.

An Instagram account named @TinderPyongchang was sharing photos of athlete profiles found from the Olympic Village location but the account appears to have been deleted.

More Olympics

