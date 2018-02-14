Canadian Speedskater Kim Boutin Receives Death Threats

Boutin originally placed fourth but was moved up to third after South Korea's Choi Min-jeong was disqualified for interference. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 14, 2018

Canadian speedskater Kim Boutin had to make her social media accounts private after receiving death threats as a result of winning the the bronze in Tuesday's 500-meter short track event, multiple media outlets are reporting.

Boutin originally placed fourth but was moved up to third after South Korea's Choi Min-jeong was disqualified for interference. Choi would have earned the silver medal. 

According to media reports, Boutin's Instagram was then flooded with comments like "If I find you, you will die," and knife emojis.

The Canadian Olympic Committee released a statement saying safety is the top priority and they are working closely to ensure that.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now