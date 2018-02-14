Canadian Speedskater Kim Boutin Receives Death Threats

Canadian speedskater Kim Boutin had to make her social media accounts private after receiving death threats as a result of winning the the bronze in Tuesday's 500-meter short track event, multiple media outlets are reporting.

Boutin originally placed fourth but was moved up to third after South Korea's Choi Min-jeong was disqualified for interference. Choi would have earned the silver medal.

According to media reports, Boutin's Instagram was then flooded with comments like "If I find you, you will die," and knife emojis.

The Canadian Olympic Committee released a statement saying safety is the top priority and they are working closely to ensure that.