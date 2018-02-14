USA Loses Opening Olympic Hockey Match to Slovenia

USA Hockey blows 2-0 lead, loses opening round game to Slovenia in overtime.

By Scooby Axson
February 14, 2018

Team USA lost its opening match in hockey 3-2 in overtime to Slovenia on Wednesday.

Goals by Brian O'Neill and Jordan Greenway gave the United States a comfortable two–goal lead before Slovenia mounted their comeback.

Slovenia scored two goals in the third period, including one with 1:37 remaining after they lifted their goalie to get an extra skater on the ice.

The five-minute sudden death overtime period ended quickly as Slovenia scored 38 seconds into overtime on a goal by Jan Mursak.

Team USA's next game in the preliminary round play is against Slovakia on Friday. USA Hockey received one point in pool play for its overtime defeat

