Mikaela Shiffrin Fails to Medal in Women's Slalom

A day after capturing a gold medal in the women's giant slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin failed to defend her gold medal in the slalom event.

Shiffrin finished fourth after failing to make up the deficit she set for herself in the first run. She was in fourth place after the first run, 0.48 seconds behind leader Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter won the gold by 0.05 second, Holdener took silver and Katharina Gallhuber of Austria won bronze.

Shiffrin was overcome by nerves before her first slalom run, vomiting at the top of the mountain.

“That was kind of sudden,” Shiffrin told NBC’s Heather Cox between runs. “It almost felt like a virus kind of puking, less about nerves. ... It’s nice to have that first run out of the way. Nothing was tricky. I just have to move quick, like always.”

• How Mikaela Shiffrin Conquered Her Anxiety on the Slopes

Shiffrin, who won gold in the slalom at Sochi, took home gold in the giant slalom on Thursday in Pyeongchang.