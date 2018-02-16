Vonn was the first to go and set the time at 1:21.49, but that wasn't good enough for a medal spot.
In her first Olympic appearance since 2010, Lindsey Vonn failed to earn a spot on the podium at Friday's women's Super G event.
She was the first to go and set the time at 1:21.49, but that wasn't good enough for a medal spot. Her run was going smooth until a bobble close to the end.
Commentators said they could see Vonn mouthing "I tried," after she went.
Each competitor had only one run in the event.
She won bronze in the event in Vancouver, along with a gold in downhill. But she couldn't defend either in Sochi in 2014 because she was injured.
She said she is skiing her races for her grandpa who died in November.
Well...after 8 years of waiting I finally get a chance to compete in the Olympics again. This time I have a more important mission; win for my late Grandpa. He will be watching from the best seat in the house, hopefully looking out for me and guiding me down the mountain. I will leave it all out on the hill tomorrow and have no regrets. I love you Grandpa. Wish me luck🙏🏻 (start time is 11am here so it’s live on @nbc at 9pm est. I am bib #1 so don’t be late!)
Vonn will also compete in the downhill next week.