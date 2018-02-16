In her first Olympic appearance since 2010, Lindsey Vonn failed to earn a spot on the podium at Friday's women's Super G event.

She was the first to go and set the time at 1:21.49, but that wasn't good enough for a medal spot. Her run was going smooth until a bobble close to the end.

Commentators said they could see Vonn mouthing "I tried," after she went.

Each competitor had only one run in the event.

She won bronze in the event in Vancouver, along with a gold in downhill. But she couldn't defend either in Sochi in 2014 because she was injured.

She said she is skiing her races for her grandpa who died in November.

Vonn will also compete in the downhill next week.