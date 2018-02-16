Thursday's forecast called for the men's figure short program in Pyeongchang called for a ... heavy shower of Winnie-The-Pooh bears?

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu landed an impressive score and tons of applause as the ice was flooded with bears.

A swarm of flower girls rushed on and off the ice to pick up the bears, struggling to keep up with the steady stream of flying fluff.

So just why did fans resort to the Hundred Acre Wood's favorite bear?

Hanyu would place a Winne-the-Pooh tissue box cover on the rink's boards as a good luck charm when he was younger, and it's remained a mainstay.

It even has a Twitter account.

Fans have since taken to throwing the bear as symbol of support.

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Even former Olympian Ashley Wagner knew what was coming.

So many Winnie the Pooh things are getting prepped and ready for their Olympic moment — Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 16, 2018

Oh bother indeed.