Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu became the 1,000th Winter Olympics gold medal winner when he took the men’s ice skating title as predicted. American Charles Jewtraw won the first Olympic gold medal at the 1924 games in Chamonix, France in the 500m speed skating event .

Norway still leads the PyeongChang medal count at 22. Marit Bjoergen and her teammates added to the tally by winning gold in the women's relay 4x5 cross country ski. With the medal—her 13th—Bjoergen matched the all-time Winter Olympic record for career medals, tying fellow Norwegian Ole Einar Bjorndalen, though Bjoergen could own the record outright before the 2018 Games comes to a close.

Germany still remains second in the ranks (17) as Jacqueline Loelling took home silver in women’s skeleton and Andreas Wellinger came in second in men’s ski jumping large hill. Canada follows close behind (15) after Samuel Girard won gold in men’s 1000m short track speed skating Sunday.

Although Great Britain only has four medals, ranking them No. 16, the Brits witnessed an Olympic first on Sunday when Isabel Atkin won the country's first-ever medal for skiing. The 19-year-old is the youngest Team GB member at these games and took home a bronze in the ski slopestyle. Switzerland’s Sarah Hoefflin finished at the top with gold, while her teammate Mathilde Gremaud won silver.

