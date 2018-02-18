2018 Winter Olympics Hockey Playoff, Schedule Match-Ups For Men's Elimination Round

The schedule for this week's Olympic men's hockey games has been released for the elimination stage.

The United States finished third in the preliminary round of the Olympic tournament.

The winner of each three groups and the team with the second-best record managed to advance to the quarterfinals. The Czech Republic won Group A. The Olympic Athletes from Russia took Group B. Sweden finished atop Group C. Canada held the second-best record among all runner-ups.

Here's a look at this week's schedule. (All times ET)

Monday, Feb. 19

USA vs. Slovakia 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Slovenia vs. Norway 2:40 a.m.

Finland vs. Korea 7:10 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Germany 7:10 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. the winner of USA vs. Slovakia 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Russia vs. the winner of Slovenia vs. Norway at 2:40 a.m.

Canada vs. the winner of Finland vs. Korea at 7:10 a.m.

Sweden vs. the winner of Switzerland vs. Germany at 7:10 a.m.