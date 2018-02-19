French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis suffered an unforunate "wardrobe malfunction" after her costume came undone and left her with an exposed breast during her competition, which was broadcast live on NBC.

Papadakis' outfit became unfastened in the first few seconds of her performance with partner Guillaume Cizeron, and it appeared that the lower portion of her left breast was exposed.

But Papadakis powered through and completed the routine.

“It was my worst nightmare happening at the Olympics,” Papadakis said. “It happened in the first few seconds [of the routine]. I told myself I didn’t have a choice; I have to keep going.”

"It is just frustrating to miss a few points because of a costume issue,” Cizeron said. “It is not what we get ready for when we train. I am still proud that we managed to pull out a program like that even with a difficulty like this.

Papadakis and Cizeron posted a score of 81.93, which is second behind Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. Virtue and Moir posted a world record score of 83.67, heading into the free skate on Tuesday.