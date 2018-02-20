The United States men's hockey team kept its medal chances alive on Tuesday with a dominant 5–1 victory over Slovakia.

Team USA was forced into the playoff qualification game after finishing the preliminary stage 1–2, with its lone win coming over Slovakia. The victory sets up a quarterfinal meeting with Group A champion Czech Republic.

After a scoreless first period, the Americans jumped out to a 3–0 lead in the second period before Slovakia got on the board. But Garrett Roe scored with 10:08 remaining to put the U.S. up 4–1, and Ryan Donato scored his second goal of the night with 3:14 remaining to extend the lead to 5–1.

James Wisniewski and Mark Arcobello also scored for the United States.

