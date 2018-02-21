American snowboarder Jamie Anderson was oh so close to winning the first ever gold medal in snowboard big air. But Austria’s Anna Gasser hit a nearly perfect trick on her final run to bump Anderson to silver.

Anderson, the 2014 and 2018 gold medalist in slopestyle, scored a 90 on her first run of the final. Unlike in slopestyle, where you take the best of your three runs, big air scoring combines the two best out of three runs. She recorded an 87.25 in her second run to bring her total to 177.25 and then fell on her final run.

Gasser was the top qualifier with score of 98. Gasser scored an 85.50 on her first run and a 90 on her second run, leaving her just barely behind Anderson. As the top qualifier, Gasser had the privilege of being the last athlete down the ramp and scored a massive 96 on her third run.

The men’s big air will be held on Friday U.S. time, with American Red Gerard hoping to win his second gold medal.