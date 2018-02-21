No surprise here: Norway continues to lead the charge atop the medal table at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Norway has 13 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals for a total of 33 medals. They are starting to pull away from Germany's 24, which includes 12 gold, seven silver and five bronze.

The United States remains in fifth place with six gold medals, four silver and six bronze. The latest American medals were a gold by Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins in the team cross-country skiing and Lindsey Vonn's bronze in the downhill.

The Americans could be in for a big night, as they have a legitimate shot at sweeping the medals in the men's halfpipe final. Meanwhile, the U.S. is already assured a medal in women's hockey but whether it's gold or silver will be determined by the highly anticipated game against Canada on Wednesday night.

For a current tally of all the medals that have been won, check out our live tracker right here.

Sports Illustrated

Check back tomorrow for an updated look at the medal count.